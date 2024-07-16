Donoghue Forlines LLC Acquires 303 Shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Donoghue Forlines LLC grew its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Free Report) by 19.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,851 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC’s holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,710,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,279,433,000 after acquiring an additional 150,485 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,113,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,703,000 after acquiring an additional 23,831 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 66.0% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 918,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,007,000 after acquiring an additional 364,986 shares in the last quarter. Vestal Point Capital LP bought a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $105,408,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 686,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,497,000 after acquiring an additional 63,568 shares in the last quarter. 92.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Neurocrine Biosciences

In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, insider Julie Cooke sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.19, for a total transaction of $1,401,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,551,738.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Ingrid Delaet sold 273 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.55, for a total value of $38,370.15. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,055,108.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Julie Cooke sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.19, for a total value of $1,401,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,202 shares in the company, valued at $2,551,738.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 78,879 shares of company stock valued at $10,734,587. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Neurocrine Biosciences Stock Performance

Shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock traded up $1.33 on Tuesday, hitting $148.79. The stock had a trading volume of 200,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 817,283. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $138.01 and a 200 day moving average of $137.03. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $94.68 and a twelve month high of $150.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.62 and a beta of 0.37.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.62). The firm had revenue of $515.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $512.21 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 18.65% and a return on equity of 17.45%. Equities analysts expect that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $174.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $200.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.96.

About Neurocrine Biosciences

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, neuroendocrine, and neuropsychiatric disorders in the United States and internationally. The company's products include INGREZZA for tardive dyskinesia and chorea associated with Huntington's disease; ALKINDI for adrenal insufficiency; Efmody capsules for classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia; Orilissa tablets for endometriosis; and Oriahnn capsules to treat uterine fibroids.

