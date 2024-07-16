Donoghue Forlines LLC Acquires Shares of 51,883 Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

Donoghue Forlines LLC bought a new position in shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 51,883 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $632,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Vale by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,315,171 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $195,319,000 after purchasing an additional 2,224,756 shares in the last quarter. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC boosted its position in Vale by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC now owns 10,837,103 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $171,876,000 after acquiring an additional 75,726 shares in the last quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Vale by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 9,399,887 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $149,082,000 after acquiring an additional 705,520 shares during the period. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda grew its stake in Vale by 1,422.7% in the fourth quarter. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 8,586,062 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $136,175,000 after purchasing an additional 8,022,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd raised its holdings in Vale by 36.0% in the fourth quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 8,396,322 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $133,166,000 after purchasing an additional 2,220,317 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.85% of the company’s stock.

Vale Stock Performance

VALE traded down $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.38. 11,268,930 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,808,268. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Vale S.A. has a 1 year low of $10.99 and a 1 year high of $16.08. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.96.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Vale ( NYSE:VALE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $8.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.35 billion. Vale had a net margin of 18.72% and a return on equity of 19.59%. As a group, research analysts predict that Vale S.A. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on VALE shares. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective (down previously from $20.00) on shares of Vale in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Vale from $18.00 to $15.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 21st. BNP Paribas upgraded Vale from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on Vale in a research note on Saturday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Vale from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vale currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.85.

Vale Profile

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Iron Solutions and Energy Transition Materials segments. The Iron Solutions segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

