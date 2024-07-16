Donoghue Forlines LLC Lowers Position in Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES)

Donoghue Forlines LLC cut its holdings in shares of Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES – Free Report) by 22.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,339 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 4,170 shares during the quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC’s holdings in Western Midstream Partners were worth $510,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Tectonic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 127,095 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,518,000 after purchasing an additional 2,532 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP lifted its stake in Western Midstream Partners by 27.4% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 4,165,829 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $148,095,000 after acquiring an additional 895,715 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Western Midstream Partners during the 1st quarter worth about $1,967,000. Belfer Management LLC lifted its stake in Western Midstream Partners by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Belfer Management LLC now owns 9,957 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Western Midstream Partners by 96.0% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,928,179 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $68,547,000 after acquiring an additional 944,494 shares in the last quarter. 42.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho increased their target price on Western Midstream Partners from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Western Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. StockNews.com lowered Western Midstream Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Western Midstream Partners in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Western Midstream Partners from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.50.

Western Midstream Partners Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE WES traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $42.15. 292,929 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,190,372. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. Western Midstream Partners, LP has a twelve month low of $25.69 and a twelve month high of $42.39. The company has a market cap of $16.04 billion, a PE ratio of 11.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 2.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.44.

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The pipeline company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $887.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $868.22 million. Western Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 44.76% and a net margin of 42.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. Research analysts predict that Western Midstream Partners, LP will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Western Midstream Partners Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 1st were paid a dividend of $0.875 per share. This represents a $3.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.30%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 30th. This is an increase from Western Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Western Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 98.59%.

About Western Midstream Partners

Western Midstream Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a midstream energy company primarily in the United States. It is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, and transporting natural gas; gathering, stabilizing, and transporting condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil; and gathering and disposing produced water.

