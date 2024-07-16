Donoghue Forlines LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

Donoghue Forlines LLC lowered its holdings in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) by 16.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,224 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,885 shares during the period. Donoghue Forlines LLC’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CTRA. Significant Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Coterra Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $1,604,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Coterra Energy by 172.6% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 726,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,531,000 after purchasing an additional 459,713 shares during the period. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of Coterra Energy by 240.1% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 863,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,049,000 after purchasing an additional 609,954 shares during the period. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coterra Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $11,485,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coterra Energy by 38.2% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 123,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,147,000 after purchasing an additional 34,110 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Coterra Energy from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Coterra Energy from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Barclays initiated coverage on Coterra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Coterra Energy from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on Coterra Energy from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.93.

Coterra Energy Stock Performance

Shares of CTRA traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.31. The stock had a trading volume of 1,246,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,446,526. The company has a market cap of $20.32 billion, a PE ratio of 15.66, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.24. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Coterra Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.73 and a fifty-two week high of $29.89.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Coterra Energy had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 23.34%. On average, equities analysts expect that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Coterra Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 15th. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.55%.

Coterra Energy Company Profile

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's properties include the Marcellus Shale with approximately 186,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania; Permian Basin properties with approximately 296,000 net acres located in west Texas and southeast New Mexico; and Anadarko Basin properties with approximately 182,000 net acres located in Oklahoma.

