Donoghue Forlines LLC Makes New $410,000 Investment in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

Donoghue Forlines LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $410,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in INGR. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Ingredion by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,773,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $843,617,000 after acquiring an additional 427,496 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,471,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,243,000 after purchasing an additional 82,599 shares in the last quarter. Equity Investment Corp grew its position in Ingredion by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 952,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,254,000 after purchasing an additional 27,062 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Ingredion during the fourth quarter worth $82,272,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ingredion by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 659,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,579,000 after buying an additional 8,159 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Ingredion alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on INGR. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Ingredion from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. StockNews.com downgraded Ingredion from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.17.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ingredion news, SVP Larry Fernandes sold 2,369 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.11, for a total transaction of $282,171.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,436,085.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Ingredion news, SVP Larry Fernandes sold 2,369 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.11, for a total transaction of $282,171.59. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,436,085.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO James P. Zallie sold 27,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.36, for a total transaction of $3,199,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 52,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,073,642.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,359 shares of company stock valued at $4,515,644. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Ingredion Stock Up 1.5 %

NYSE:INGR traded up $1.72 on Tuesday, hitting $115.72. The stock had a trading volume of 56,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 394,162. Ingredion Incorporated has a 1 year low of $89.54 and a 1 year high of $122.18. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $113.92. The stock has a market cap of $7.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.44.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. Ingredion had a return on equity of 16.56% and a net margin of 8.45%. Ingredion’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.80 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Ingredion Incorporated will post 9.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Ingredion Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.26%.

Ingredion Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells sweeteners, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from wet milling and processing corn, and other starch-based materials to a range of industries in North America, South America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ingredion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingredion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.