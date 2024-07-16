Donoghue Forlines LLC Makes New Investment in Kinetik Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTK)

Donoghue Forlines LLC bought a new position in Kinetik Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTK – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 9,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $359,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kinetik in the fourth quarter worth $223,000. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Kinetik during the 4th quarter valued at about $240,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Kinetik in the third quarter worth approximately $252,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kinetik by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Kinetik in the fourth quarter worth approximately $301,000. 21.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kinetik Price Performance

Shares of KNTK stock traded up $0.19 on Tuesday, hitting $42.75. 67,494 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 517,801. The firm has a market cap of $6.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.55, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 2.96. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.42. Kinetik Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.31 and a 52 week high of $43.40.

Kinetik Announces Dividend

Kinetik ( NASDAQ:KNTK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.32). Kinetik had a net margin of 29.62% and a negative return on equity of 48.03%. The business had revenue of $341.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $277.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share. Kinetik’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Kinetik Holdings Inc. will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 29th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.02%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 26th. Kinetik’s payout ratio is currently 122.95%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KNTK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Kinetik from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Kinetik from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of Kinetik in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Kinetik in a research report on Monday, March 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Kinetik from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.40.

Kinetik Company Profile

Kinetik Holdings Inc operates as a midstream company in the Texas Delaware Basin. The company operates through two segments, Midstream Logistics and Pipeline Transportation. It provides gathering, transportation, compression, processing, stabilization, treating, storage, and transportation services for companies that produce natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil; and water gathering and disposal services.

