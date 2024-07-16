Donoghue Forlines LLC Purchases Shares of 2,736 Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

Donoghue Forlines LLC acquired a new stake in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $610,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 10.4% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 16,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,566 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 1,162.3% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,418,000 after buying an additional 14,122 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in shares of Vail Resorts during the first quarter valued at approximately $656,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Vail Resorts in the first quarter worth $3,228,000. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in Vail Resorts by 25.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 6,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after acquiring an additional 1,284 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Angela A. Korch acquired 575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $176.20 per share, for a total transaction of $101,315.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $206,330.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Vail Resorts Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MTN traded up $2.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $180.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 61,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 558,968. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 52 week low of $165.14 and a 52 week high of $254.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $185.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $207.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a PE ratio of 24.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.14.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported $9.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.94 by ($0.40). Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 23.41% and a net margin of 9.59%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 6.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vail Resorts Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 25th were paid a dividend of $2.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 25th. This represents a $8.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.92%. Vail Resorts’s payout ratio is 120.82%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on MTN shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $201.00 to $161.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Vail Resorts from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $217.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Vail Resorts from $262.00 to $259.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $229.00 to $179.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $256.00 to $231.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $221.50.

Vail Resorts Company Profile

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and regional ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 41 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.

