Donoghue Forlines LLC Reduces Stock Position in The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE)

Donoghue Forlines LLC reduced its holdings in shares of The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,782 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 408 shares during the quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC’s holdings in Andersons were worth $332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Andersons by 68.2% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 412,868 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $21,267,000 after acquiring an additional 167,473 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Andersons by 1.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,971,447 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $204,569,000 after purchasing an additional 47,494 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Andersons by 28.5% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 49,332 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,843,000 after purchasing an additional 10,943 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Andersons by 64.5% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,314,734 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $133,190,000 after buying an additional 907,734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its holdings in Andersons by 35.0% in the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 16,713 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $962,000 after buying an additional 4,337 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Andersons from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Patrick E. Bowe sold 3,387 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total transaction of $203,253.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 85,159 shares in the company, valued at $5,110,391.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Michael J. Anderson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total value of $177,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 209,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,388,112. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick E. Bowe sold 3,387 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total value of $203,253.87. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 85,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,110,391.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Andersons Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ANDE traded up $1.44 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 179,001. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.78 and a beta of 0.61. The Andersons, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.07 and a 1-year high of $61.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 2.04.

Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter. Andersons had a return on equity of 7.93% and a net margin of 0.89%.

Andersons Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. Andersons’s payout ratio is currently 21.47%.

Andersons Profile

The Andersons, Inc operates in trade, renewables, and nutrient and industrial sectors in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Egypt, Switzerland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Trade, Renewables, and Nutrient & Industrial. The company's Trade segment operates grain elevators; stores commodities; and provides grain marketing, risk management, and origination services, as well as sells commodities, such as corn, soybeans, wheat, oats, ethanol, and corn oil.

