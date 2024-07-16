Donoghue Forlines LLC Sells 191 Shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

Donoghue Forlines LLC decreased its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 191 shares during the period. Donoghue Forlines LLC’s holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties were worth $451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties during the first quarter worth $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new position in Equity LifeStyle Properties in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Headlands Technologies LLC raised its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 143.8% in the fourth quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 624 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 40.5% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ELS. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $78.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.85.

ELS stock traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $67.61. The stock had a trading volume of 112,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,223,910. The company has a current ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $12.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $63.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.94. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.82 and a 1-year high of $74.04.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.477 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s payout ratio is 104.37%.

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 29, 2024, we own or have an interest in 451 properties in 35 states and British Columbia consisting of 172,465 sites.

