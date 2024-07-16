DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund (NYSE:DSL) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.11

DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund (NYSE:DSL – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, July 1st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share on Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 17th.

DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 9.1% per year over the last three years.

DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:DSL opened at $12.72 on Tuesday. DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund has a fifty-two week low of $10.22 and a fifty-two week high of $12.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.51.

About DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund

DoubleLine Funds – DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund is a closed end fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by DoubleLine Capital LP. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in debt securities issued by domestic or foreign corporate or other issuers, obligations of foreign sovereigns or their agencies or instrumentalities, mortgage-backed securities, hybrid REIT securities that trade on an exchange, bank loans, municipal securities, and other debt securities issued by states or local governments and their agencies, authorities, and other government-sponsored enterprises.

