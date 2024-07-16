Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) Receives $13.67 Average PT from Analysts

Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.67.
A number of analysts have recently commented on DEI shares. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Douglas Emmett from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Douglas Emmett from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Douglas Emmett during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Douglas Emmett during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Douglas Emmett during the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 20.0% in the second quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 9,537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,592 shares during the period. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Douglas Emmett in the fourth quarter valued at about $156,000. 97.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
NYSE DEI opened at $14.71 on Thursday. Douglas Emmett has a 52 week low of $10.76 and a 52 week high of $16.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 4.42 and a current ratio of 4.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.48 and a beta of 1.09.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Douglas Emmett’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -245.16%.
Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.
