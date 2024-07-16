Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) Receives $13.67 Average PT from Analysts

Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.67.

A number of analysts have recently commented on DEI shares. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Douglas Emmett from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Douglas Emmett from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th.

Get Douglas Emmett alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Douglas Emmett

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Douglas Emmett

In other Douglas Emmett news, Director William E. Simon, Jr. purchased 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.15 per share, with a total value of $591,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,000 shares in the company, valued at $591,750. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 14.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Douglas Emmett during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Douglas Emmett during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Douglas Emmett during the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 20.0% in the second quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 9,537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,592 shares during the period. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Douglas Emmett in the fourth quarter valued at about $156,000. 97.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Douglas Emmett Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE DEI opened at $14.71 on Thursday. Douglas Emmett has a 52 week low of $10.76 and a 52 week high of $16.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 4.42 and a current ratio of 4.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.48 and a beta of 1.09.

Douglas Emmett Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Douglas Emmett’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -245.16%.

About Douglas Emmett

(Get Free Report

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Douglas Emmett Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Douglas Emmett and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.