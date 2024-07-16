DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE) Short Interest Update

DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 908,200 shares, an increase of 27.6% from the June 15th total of 711,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 129,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.0 days. Approximately 7.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com cut DXP Enterprises from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th.

Get DXP Enterprises alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on DXP Enterprises

DXP Enterprises Price Performance

DXPE opened at $47.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $763.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 1.60. DXP Enterprises has a 1 year low of $28.70 and a 1 year high of $57.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $48.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.94.

DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter. DXP Enterprises had a return on equity of 17.93% and a net margin of 3.75%. The company had revenue of $412.64 million for the quarter. Analysts forecast that DXP Enterprises will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at DXP Enterprises

In other news, CMO Paz Maestas sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.14, for a total value of $192,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 621,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,936,677.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 22.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DXP Enterprises

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in DXP Enterprises during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,900,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in DXP Enterprises by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 40,659 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after buying an additional 3,860 shares in the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in DXP Enterprises during the fourth quarter valued at about $507,000. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in DXP Enterprises by 59.4% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 55,484 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,981,000 after buying an additional 20,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in DXP Enterprises during the first quarter valued at about $244,000. 74.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About DXP Enterprises

(Get Free Report)

DXP Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in distributing maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products, equipment, and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Service Centers (SC), Supply Chain Services (SCS), and Innovative Pumping Solutions (IPS).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DXP Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DXP Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.