Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN) Sets New 52-Week High at $44.30

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $44.30 and last traded at $44.01, with a volume of 64812 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.34.

A number of equities analysts have commented on DYN shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Dyne Therapeutics from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Chardan Capital lifted their price target on Dyne Therapeutics from $31.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Dyne Therapeutics from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Dyne Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.11.

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.92 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.61.

Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81). As a group, equities analysts predict that Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Dyne Therapeutics news, SVP Richard William Scalzo sold 1,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.23, for a total transaction of $48,065.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 115,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,479,624.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Dyne Therapeutics news, COO Susanna Gatti High sold 10,163 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.33, for a total transaction of $359,058.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 148,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,256,821.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Richard William Scalzo sold 1,590 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.23, for a total value of $48,065.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 115,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,479,624.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 202,133 shares of company stock valued at $6,500,387. Corporate insiders own 20.77% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dyne Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $28,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 355.6% in the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 5,541 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 28.0% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,291 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Dyne Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $172,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in Dyne Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $214,000. 96.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage muscle disease company, operates as a biotechnology company that focuses on advancing therapeutics for genetically driven muscle diseases in the United States. It is developing a portfolio of muscle disease therapeutics, including programs in myotonic dystrophy type 1; duchenne muscular dystrophy; and facioscapulohumeral dystrophy, as well as rare skeletal muscle, and cardiac and metabolic muscle diseases using its FORCE platform that delivers disease-modifying therapeutics.

