E2open Parent (NYSE:ETWO) Stock Price Down 3.1%

E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ETWO – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 3.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $4.34 and last traded at $4.36. Approximately 652,379 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 1,947,308 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.50.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ETWO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of E2open Parent from $4.50 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 11th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of E2open Parent from $4.50 to $4.20 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 11th.

Get E2open Parent alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on E2open Parent

E2open Parent Stock Down 0.7 %

The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00.

E2open Parent (NYSE:ETWO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 10th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $151.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.48 million. E2open Parent had a positive return on equity of 3.36% and a negative net margin of 125.24%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On E2open Parent

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETWO. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in E2open Parent by 3.5% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 168,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,000 after purchasing an additional 5,640 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in E2open Parent by 17.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 48,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 7,399 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in E2open Parent in the first quarter worth about $103,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of E2open Parent during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of E2open Parent during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $7,045,000.

About E2open Parent

(Get Free Report)

E2open Parent Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based and end-to-end supply chain management and orchestration SaaS platform in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its SaaS platform includes various key strategic and operational areas, including omni-channel, demand sensing, supply planning, global trade management, transportation and logistics and manufacturing and supply management.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for E2open Parent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for E2open Parent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.