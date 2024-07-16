Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE:ETB) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE:ETB – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 57,100 shares, a decrease of 21.0% from the June 15th total of 72,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 53,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Diversified LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $138,000. Claro Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 48,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $664,000 after purchasing an additional 6,080 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $1,190,000. Integrated Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $176,000. Finally, Flow State Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $342,000.

Get Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund alerts:

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ETB opened at $14.30 on Tuesday. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund has a 1 year low of $11.59 and a 1 year high of $14.39. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.53.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund Cuts Dividend

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.1058 per share. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 23rd.

(Get Free Report)

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It is co-managed by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.