eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Shares Sold by Qsemble Capital Management LP

Qsemble Capital Management LP trimmed its stake in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 71.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,916 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 14,730 shares during the period. Qsemble Capital Management LP’s holdings in eBay were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of eBay by 34.3% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,839,329 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $254,712,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491,485 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of eBay during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,019,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in eBay by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,248,438 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $272,551,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141,288 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in eBay by 3,346.9% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,066,551 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $56,293,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035,609 shares during the period. Finally, Morningstar Investment Services LLC grew its stake in eBay by 96.7% in the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 1,660,486 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $72,181,000 after acquiring an additional 816,475 shares during the period. 87.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on EBAY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of eBay from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of eBay in a report on Thursday, June 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of eBay in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of eBay in a report on Tuesday. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of eBay from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, eBay currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.85.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Edward O. Garcia sold 986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.85, for a total transaction of $52,110.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 37,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,962,109.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Edward O. Garcia sold 986 shares of eBay stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.85, for a total value of $52,110.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 37,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,962,109.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Marie Oh Huber sold 49,070 shares of eBay stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.63, for a total transaction of $2,435,344.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 177,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,803,915.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 59,558 shares of company stock worth $3,001,254. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

eBay Trading Up 3.2 %

eBay stock traded up $1.70 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $55.42. The stock had a trading volume of 3,994,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,827,985. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.11. eBay Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.17 and a twelve month high of $55.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market cap of $27.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.93, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.31.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The e-commerce company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.05. eBay had a net margin of 25.97% and a return on equity of 29.11%. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that eBay Inc. will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

eBay Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. eBay’s payout ratio is 21.51%.

eBay Profile

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company's marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

