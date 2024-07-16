Edgecoin (EDGT) One Day Trading Volume Hits $47.99

Edgecoin (EDGT) traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on July 16th. One Edgecoin token can now be purchased for approximately $0.88 or 0.00001363 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Edgecoin has traded up 6.8% against the U.S. dollar. Edgecoin has a total market cap of $184.13 million and approximately $47.99 worth of Edgecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000309 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000020 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.
Edgecoin Profile
Edgecoin launched on November 12th, 2020. Edgecoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 210,000,000 tokens. Edgecoin’s official website is www.edgecoinbank.com. Edgecoin’s official Twitter account is @ebankofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Edgecoin is https://reddit.com/r/edgecoinbank/.
Buying and Selling Edgecoin
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Edgecoin directly using U.S. dollars.
