EDP Renováveis, S.A. (OTCMKTS:EDRVF) Short Interest Update

EDP Renováveis, S.A. (OTCMKTS:EDRVF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,061,300 shares, a decline of 7.9% from the June 15th total of 1,152,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 303.2 days.
EDP Renováveis Price Performance
EDP Renováveis stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.76. 249 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,353. EDP Renováveis has a 52-week low of $12.94 and a 52-week high of $20.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.28.
About EDP Renováveis
