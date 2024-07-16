Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Receives $147.50 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nineteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $150.11.

EA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Electronic Arts from $153.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $162.00 price target on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Electronic Arts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Electronic Arts from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday.

In other news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.64, for a total value of $101,312.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,328,479.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, CFO Stuart Canfield sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.01, for a total transaction of $211,515.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,488,078.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.64, for a total value of $101,312.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,328,479.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,039 shares of company stock valued at $3,372,146. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,159,718 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $3,868,620,000 after purchasing an additional 3,727,251 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 496.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,511,250 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $333,169,000 after purchasing an additional 2,090,504 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the 4th quarter worth $281,054,000. Swedbank AB bought a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the 1st quarter worth $201,935,000. Finally, Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the 1st quarter worth $189,055,000. 90.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EA stock opened at $145.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. Electronic Arts has a 1 year low of $117.47 and a 1 year high of $147.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $135.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $135.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.53 billion, a PE ratio of 30.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.79.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The game software company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 18.81% and a net margin of 16.83%. As a group, research analysts expect that Electronic Arts will post 5.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th were issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 29th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is presently 16.24%.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

