ElringKlinger AG (OTCMKTS:EGKLF) Short Interest Update

ElringKlinger AG (OTCMKTS:EGKLF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,500 shares, an increase of 13.6% from the June 15th total of 6,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

ElringKlinger Price Performance

Shares of ElringKlinger stock remained flat at $7.20 during trading on Tuesday. ElringKlinger has a one year low of $7.20 and a one year high of $7.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.47.

ElringKlinger Company Profile

ElringKlinger AG develops, manufactures, and sells systems and components for the automotive industry in Germany, the Asia-Pacific, North America, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Original Equipment, Aftermarket, Engineered Plastics, and Other. The Original Equipment segment is involved in the development, manufacture, and sale of products and assemblies, such as metal sealing systems and drive train components; thermoplastics for drivetrains, body, and underbody applications; hybrid technologies; thermal, acoustic, and aerodynamic shielding systems; cylinder-head and specialty gaskets; battery and fuel cell components and systems; electric drive units; and exhaust gas purification.

