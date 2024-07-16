Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Purchased by NorthRock Partners LLC

NorthRock Partners LLC raised its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 32.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,098 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,503 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $692,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. PFG Advisors increased its position in Emerson Electric by 3.8% during the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 2,591 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Lake Street Private Wealth LLC raised its position in Emerson Electric by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Lake Street Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Emerson Electric by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $695,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its position in Emerson Electric by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 10,208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $994,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Emerson Electric by 1.3% in the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 7,992 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $906,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EMR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $123.00 to $138.00 in a report on Thursday, May 9th. StockNews.com raised Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Emerson Electric from $133.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.44.

Emerson Electric Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:EMR traded up $0.99 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $117.96. 109,616 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,620,965. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $110.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.94. Emerson Electric Co. has a twelve month low of $83.10 and a twelve month high of $118.00. The stock has a market cap of $67.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.26, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.32.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.29 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 64.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is currently 11.24%.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

Featured Stories

