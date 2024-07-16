Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on WIRE. Sidoti restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $290.00 price target on shares of Encore Wire in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. CJS Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Encore Wire in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, DA Davidson cut shares of Encore Wire from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $295.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ WIRE opened at $289.84 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a PE ratio of 15.38 and a beta of 1.19. Encore Wire has a 1 year low of $150.51 and a 1 year high of $295.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $286.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $256.87.

Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The electronics maker reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.65 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $632.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $579.64 million. Encore Wire had a return on equity of 17.77% and a net margin of 12.45%. Encore Wire’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $6.50 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Encore Wire will post 21.24 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of Encore Wire by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 49,324 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $10,668,000 after purchasing an additional 10,366 shares during the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Encore Wire by 43.9% in the 1st quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 23,600 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $6,202,000 after acquiring an additional 7,200 shares during the last quarter. Ogborne Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Encore Wire during the 4th quarter worth about $8,278,000. Chesapeake Capital Corp IL bought a new position in Encore Wire during the 4th quarter valued at about $871,000. Finally, MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Encore Wire in the 1st quarter worth about $1,126,000. 99.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Encore Wire Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of electrical building wires and cables in the United States. It offers NM-B cables, UF-B cables, THHN/THWN-2, XHHW-2, USE-2, RHH/RHW-2, and other types of wire products, including SEU, SER, photovoltaic, URD, tray cables, metal-clads, and armored cables.

