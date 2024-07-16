Energi (NRG) Reaches Market Capitalization of $7.97 Million

Energi (NRG) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 16th. Over the last week, Energi has traded 12.3% higher against the US dollar. Energi has a market capitalization of $7.97 million and approximately $546,965.93 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Energi coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000157 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.30 or 0.00043773 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.20 or 0.00009587 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.83 or 0.00015206 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0766 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.63 or 0.00010246 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0944 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00002217 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000247 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00005759 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0726 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Energi Profile

Energi uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 18th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 78,749,582 coins and its circulating supply is 78,748,948 coins. The Reddit community for Energi is https://reddit.com/r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Energi’s official Twitter account is @energi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Energi is energi.world.

Energi Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi is a self-sufficient and economically-optimized cryptocurrency with a decentralized Treasury and Governance system, founded by Tommy WorldPower on July 4th, 2017. Unlike most projects, Energi was launched without an initial coin offering (ICO)/Premine, and its coin emission of NRG is used to fuel its growth. Energi combines critical features such as self-funding Treasury, On-chain Governance, EVM-Compatibility, and 2-Layer scaling built in for high transaction throughput, providing strong moral leadership and user protections. Energi is used as a funding mechanism to fuel its growth.”

