Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI – Free Report) in a report released on Saturday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the construction company’s stock.
Energy Focus Price Performance
Shares of EFOI opened at $1.36 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.57. Energy Focus has a 1 year low of $1.20 and a 1 year high of $2.90.
Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The construction company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.83 million during the quarter. Energy Focus had a negative net margin of 60.11% and a negative return on equity of 107.49%.
Energy Focus Company Profile
Energy Focus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells energy-efficient lighting systems, and controls and ultraviolet-C light disinfection products in the United States and internationally. It offers military maritime market light-emitting diode (LED) lighting products, such as Military-grade Intellitube retrofit TLED and the Invisitube ultra-low EMI TLED; and Military-grade fixtures, including LED globe lights, berth lights; high-bay fixtures and LED retrofit kits to serve the United States navy and allied foreign navies.
