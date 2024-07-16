ENI (NYSE:E) Shares Gap Down to $31.17

Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $31.17, but opened at $30.42. ENI shares last traded at $30.41, with a volume of 18,978 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on E shares. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on ENI in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. StockNews.com raised ENI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Redburn Atlantic raised ENI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered ENI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Get ENI alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ENI

ENI Stock Down 2.1 %

The company has a market cap of $51.48 billion, a PE ratio of 13.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

ENI (NYSE:E – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $25.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.83 billion. ENI had a return on equity of 12.57% and a net margin of 3.95%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Eni S.p.A. will post 3.91 EPS for the current year.

ENI Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.372 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a $1.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.88%. This is a boost from ENI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. ENI’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.34%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ENI

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of ENI by 102.5% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,322 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ENI in the first quarter valued at approximately $74,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in ENI by 19.8% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,442 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in ENI during the fourth quarter worth $84,000. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ENI during the fourth quarter worth $119,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

ENI Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Eni S.p.A. operates as an integrated energy company worldwide. The company engages in exploration, development, extracting, manufacturing, and marketing crude oil and natural gas, oil-based fuels, chemical products, and gas-fired power, as well as energy products from renewable sources. It operates through Exploration & Production; Global Gas & LNG Portfolio (GGP); Enilive, Refining and Chemicals; Plenitude & Power; and Corporate and Other Activities segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ENI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ENI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.