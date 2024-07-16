Ennis (NYSE:EBF) Reaches New 12-Month High at $23.17

Ennis, Inc. (NYSE:EBF – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $23.17 and last traded at $23.13, with a volume of 36794 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.65.

Ennis Stock Up 3.1 %

The stock has a market cap of $606.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.42 and a beta of 0.40. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.62.

Ennis (NYSE:EBF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $103.11 million for the quarter. Ennis had a net margin of 10.11% and a return on equity of 11.94%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.28%. Ennis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.50%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in Ennis during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $213,000. Unison Advisors LLC grew its position in Ennis by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 38,019 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $832,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in Ennis by 97.0% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,849 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in Ennis during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ennis during the 1st quarter worth approximately $332,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.33% of the company’s stock.

Ennis, Inc manufactures and sells business forms and other business products in the United States. The company offers snap sets, continuous forms, laser cut sheets, tags, labels, envelopes, integrated products, jumbo rolls, and pressure sensitive products under the Ennis, Royal Business Forms, Block Graphics, 360º Custom Labels, ColorWorx, Enfusion, Uncompromised Check Solutions, VersaSeal, Ad Concepts, FormSource Limited, Star Award Ribbon Company, Witt Printing, B&D Litho, Genforms, PrintGraphics, Calibrated Forms, PrintXcel, Printegra, Forms Manufacturers, Mutual Graphics, TRI-C Business Forms, Major Business Systems, Independent Printing, Hoosier Data Forms, Hayes Graphics, Wright Business Graphics, Wright 360, Integrated Print & Graphics, the Flesh Company, Impressions Direct, and AmeriPrint brands.

