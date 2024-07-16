Enterprise Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBTC) Short Interest Update

Enterprise Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBTC – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 34,600 shares, a growth of 24.5% from the June 15th total of 27,800 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enterprise Bancorp

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Enterprise Bancorp by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,256 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Enterprise Bancorp by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,863 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $212,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Bancorp by 42.7% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 10,972 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 3,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Bancorp by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,961 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.93% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Bancorp Stock Up 5.4 %

EBTC traded up $1.44 on Tuesday, hitting $28.08. 13,817 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,770. The company has a market cap of $347.63 million, a PE ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. Enterprise Bancorp has a 12 month low of $22.60 and a 12 month high of $34.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.46 and its 200-day moving average is $26.01.

About Enterprise Bancorp

Enterprise Bancorp ( NASDAQ:EBTC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The savings and loans company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $40.69 million for the quarter. Enterprise Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.28% and a net margin of 15.80%.

Enterprise Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Enterprise Bank and Trust Company that engages in the provision of commercial banking products and services. It offers commercial and retail deposit products, including checking accounts, limited-transactional savings and money market accounts, commercial sweep products, and term certificates of deposit.

