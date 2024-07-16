EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) Shares Gap Up to $199.72

EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $199.72, but opened at $207.72. EPAM Systems shares last traded at $207.34, with a volume of 64,351 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EPAM shares. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $340.00 target price on shares of EPAM Systems in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on EPAM Systems in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $350.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on EPAM Systems from $265.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 13th. Scotiabank downgraded EPAM Systems from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $300.00 to $245.00 in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded EPAM Systems from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $236.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, April 26th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $268.89.

The company has a market cap of $12.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.77, a P/E/G ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $185.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $248.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.68 and a current ratio of 4.68.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The information technology services provider reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.09. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 9.28%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. On average, research analysts predict that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 7.8 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in EPAM Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $13,402,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in EPAM Systems by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,791,017 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,736,395,000 after acquiring an additional 19,130 shares in the last quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in EPAM Systems by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 10,178 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,026,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in EPAM Systems by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC now owns 13,239 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,936,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in EPAM Systems by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,233 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.58% of the company’s stock.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, performance tuning, deployment, maintenance, and support services.

