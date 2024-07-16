Epsilon Energy Ltd. (NASDAQ:EPSN) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Epsilon Energy Ltd. (NASDAQ:EPSN – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 104,400 shares, a decline of 24.5% from the June 15th total of 138,200 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 26,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.0 days.

Insider Transactions at Epsilon Energy

In other Epsilon Energy news, CEO Jason Stabell acquired 14,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.35 per share, for a total transaction of $78,687.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 382,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,044,812.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Epsilon Energy alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Epsilon Energy

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Epsilon Energy by 47.3% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 37,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 12,110 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of Epsilon Energy by 8.1% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 76,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 5,742 shares during the last quarter. Mcintyre Freedman & Flynn Investment Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Epsilon Energy by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Mcintyre Freedman & Flynn Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 114,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Epsilon Energy by 0.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 958,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,265,000 after purchasing an additional 2,537 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.33% of the company’s stock.

Epsilon Energy Stock Performance

Shares of Epsilon Energy stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $5.45. 109,255 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,390. The firm has a market cap of $119.46 million, a PE ratio of 23.70 and a beta of 0.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.38 and its 200 day moving average is $5.21. Epsilon Energy has a 1 year low of $4.70 and a 1 year high of $6.35.

Epsilon Energy (NASDAQ:EPSN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.99 million for the quarter. Epsilon Energy had a return on equity of 4.89% and a net margin of 16.77%.

Epsilon Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a $0.063 dividend. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. Epsilon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 108.70%.

Epsilon Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Epsilon Energy Ltd., a natural gas and oil company, engages in the acquisition, development, gathering, and production of natural oil and gas reserves in the United States. The company operates through Upstream and Gathering System segments. It has natural gas production in the Marcellus Shale in Pennsylvania; and oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas production in the Permian Basin in Texas and New Mexico, and Anadarko Basin in Oklahoma.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Epsilon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Epsilon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.