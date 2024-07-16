EQT Co. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.16 (NYSE:EQT)

EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 16th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be given a dividend of 0.1575 per share by the oil and gas producer on Sunday, September 1st. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%.

EQT has raised its dividend payment by an average of 172.6% per year over the last three years. EQT has a dividend payout ratio of 16.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect EQT to earn $3.68 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.63 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.1%.

Shares of NYSE EQT traded down $0.95 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $35.88. 8,658,418 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,471,490. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.69 and a beta of 1.12. EQT has a twelve month low of $32.07 and a twelve month high of $45.23.

EQT ( NYSE:EQT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. EQT had a net margin of 10.96% and a return on equity of 4.57%. EQT’s quarterly revenue was down 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.70 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that EQT will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on EQT shares. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of EQT from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of EQT in a research note on Friday, April 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of EQT from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 5th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of EQT from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of EQT from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $27.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.29.

In related news, insider Lesley Evancho sold 46,884 shares of EQT stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.29, for a total transaction of $1,935,840.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 160,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,642,900.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP William E. Jordan sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.72, for a total value of $1,425,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 456,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,602,402.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Lesley Evancho sold 46,884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.29, for a total transaction of $1,935,840.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 160,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,642,900.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company sells natural gas and natural gas liquids to marketers, utilities, and industrial customers through pipelines located in the Appalachian Basin. It also offers marketing services and contractual pipeline capacity management services.

