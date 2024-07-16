ERC20 (ERC20) Price Reaches $0.0366 on Top Exchanges

ERC20 (ERC20) traded up 26.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 15th. ERC20 has a total market cap of $41.33 million and $211.31 worth of ERC20 was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ERC20 token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0366 or 0.00000059 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, ERC20 has traded down 19.7% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.62 or 0.00011800 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.93 or 0.00009187 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $64,623.10 or 1.00056984 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00000937 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000062 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.63 or 0.00011819 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.53 or 0.00007018 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000046 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.03 or 0.00071274 BTC.

About ERC20

ERC20 is a token. It launched on October 21st, 2017. ERC20’s total supply is 12,999,999,994 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,128,632,512 tokens. ERC20’s official Twitter account is @aownagez and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ERC20 is erc20.tech. The Reddit community for ERC20 is https://reddit.com/r/erc20t and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ERC20 (ERC20) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ERC20 has a current supply of 12,999,999,994.06 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ERC20 is 0.02904604 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 42 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://erc20.tech.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ERC20 directly using US dollars.

