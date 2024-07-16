ERC20 Trading Down 29.5% Over Last Week (ERC20)

ERC20 (ERC20) traded up 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 16th. One ERC20 token can currently be purchased for $0.0381 or 0.00000060 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, ERC20 has traded down 29.5% against the U.S. dollar. ERC20 has a market cap of $43.02 million and $211.31 worth of ERC20 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ERC20 alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.37 or 0.00011339 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.03 or 0.00009278 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $64,972.02 or 1.00003975 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00000960 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000062 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.70 or 0.00011848 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.60 or 0.00007078 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0307 or 0.00000047 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $47.35 or 0.00072879 BTC.

ERC20 Token Profile

ERC20 is a token. It was first traded on October 21st, 2017. ERC20’s total supply is 12,999,999,994 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,128,632,512 tokens. ERC20’s official website is erc20.tech. ERC20’s official Twitter account is @aownagez and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ERC20 is https://reddit.com/r/erc20t and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

ERC20 Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ERC20 (ERC20) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ERC20 has a current supply of 12,999,999,994.06 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ERC20 is 0.036619 USD and is up 26.07 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 42 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://erc20.tech.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ERC20 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ERC20 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ERC20 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ERC20 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ERC20 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.