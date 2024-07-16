ESGL Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:ESGL) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

ESGL Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:ESGL – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 60,500 shares, a decline of 12.2% from the June 15th total of 68,900 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 85,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

ESGL Stock Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ ESGL traded up $0.01 on Monday, reaching $1.21. The stock had a trading volume of 5,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,140. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.09. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.69. ESGL has a 12-month low of $0.40 and a 12-month high of $24.72.

About ESGL

ESGL Holdings Limited provides waste solutions. It regenerates industrial waste into circular products using technologies and renewable energy. The company was founded in 1999 and is based in Singapore.

