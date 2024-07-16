ESGL Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:ESGL) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

ESGL Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:ESGL – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 60,500 shares, a decline of 12.2% from the June 15th total of 68,900 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 85,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.
ESGL Stock Up 0.8 %
NASDAQ ESGL traded up $0.01 on Monday, reaching $1.21. The stock had a trading volume of 5,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,140. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.09. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.69. ESGL has a 12-month low of $0.40 and a 12-month high of $24.72.
About ESGL
