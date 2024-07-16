Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA) Stock Price Up 5.4%

Shares of Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA – Get Free Report) were up 5.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $48.10 and last traded at $47.97. Approximately 63,414 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 374,384 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.52.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on ESTA shares. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Establishment Labs from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Establishment Labs from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Establishment Labs has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.00.

Establishment Labs Trading Up 9.9 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $48.95 and its 200 day moving average is $45.11. The company has a current ratio of 4.24, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.37 and a beta of 1.24.

Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.07. Establishment Labs had a negative net margin of 53.12% and a negative return on equity of 206.05%. The business had revenue of $37.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.61 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.48) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. will post -1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Establishment Labs

In other news, CEO Quiros Juan Jose Chacon sold 6,839 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.30, for a total value of $309,806.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 218,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,915,988.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,346 shares of company stock worth $647,806. Company insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Establishment Labs by 63.9% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,428,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,881,000 after acquiring an additional 946,612 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new position in shares of Establishment Labs during the 1st quarter valued at $45,888,000. Fourth Sail Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Establishment Labs during the 4th quarter valued at $14,473,000. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its position in shares of Establishment Labs by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 429,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,876,000 after acquiring an additional 95,000 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Establishment Labs during the 1st quarter valued at $21,415,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.91% of the company’s stock.

About Establishment Labs

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc, a medical technology company, manufactures and markets medical devices for aesthetic and reconstructive plastic surgery. The company primarily offers silicone gel-filled breast implants under the Motiva Implants brand. It also provides Motiva Ergonomix and Motiva Ergonomix2 gravity sensitive round soft silicone-gel-filled breast implants; and Motiva Flora Tissue Expander, a breast tissue expander.

