Ethereum (ETH) Trading Up 12.7% This Week

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 15th. Ethereum has a total market capitalization of $416.26 billion and $17.44 billion worth of Ethereum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ethereum coin can now be purchased for about $3,462.51 or 0.05364283 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Ethereum has traded up 12.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000696 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.90 or 0.00043222 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.07 or 0.00009408 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.52 or 0.00013206 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.60 or 0.00014872 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0788 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.58 or 0.00010188 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0950 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002149 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000247 BTC.

Ethereum (CRYPTO:ETH) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 30th, 2015. Ethereum’s total supply is 120,219,581 coins. The Reddit community for Ethereum is https://reddit.com/r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ethereum’s official message board is forum.ethereum.org. The official website for Ethereum is www.ethereum.org. Ethereum’s official Twitter account is @ethereum and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum is a decentralized platform for building smart contracts and decentralized applications. It has its own cryptocurrency, Ether, and enables users to transact and communicate without the need for a central authority. In contrast to Bitcoin, Ethereum is a general purpose blockchain that can be programmed for a wide range of tasks. It can be used for building apps and organizations, holding assets, and facilitating financial transactions while respecting user privacy and avoiding censorship. ETH, the native cryptocurrency of Ethereum, is used to fuel and secure the network, serve as collateral for the creation of other tokens, and support the Ethereum financial system. It has value as a means of paying transaction fees and as a store of value or tool for decentralized finance. ETH has also gained recognition through initial coin offerings.”

