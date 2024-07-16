European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:ERE.UN) Price Target Increased to C$3.25 by Analysts at Ventum Financial

European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:ERE.UN – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by equities researchers at Ventum Financial from C$3.00 to C$3.25 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Ventum Financial’s price objective points to a potential upside of 19.93% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on ERE.UN. Scotiabank cut shares of European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from C$3.50 to C$3.00 in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Raymond James upgraded shares of European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from C$2.75 to C$3.25 in a report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$3.20.
European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust – ERES is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. ERES’s REIT units are listed on the TSX under the symbol ERE.UN. ERES is Canada’s only European-focused multi-residential REIT, with a current initial focus on investing in high-quality multi-residential real estate properties in the Netherlands.
