Eutelsat Group (OTCMKTS:EUTLF) Short Interest Up 23.9% in June

Eutelsat Group (OTCMKTS:EUTLFGet Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 58,600 shares, an increase of 23.9% from the June 15th total of 47,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 586.0 days.

OTCMKTS:EUTLF remained flat at $4.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. Eutelsat Group has a 1 year low of $3.73 and a 1 year high of $7.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.23.

Eutelsat Group, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of telecommunication satellites. It provides capacity for video services, fixed data, and government services; and capacity in connectivity applications, such as fixed broadband and mobile connectivity. The company offers its services under the Eutelsat brand directly and through distributors.

