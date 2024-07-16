Eutelsat Group (OTCMKTS:EUTLF) Short Interest Up 23.9% in June

Eutelsat Group (OTCMKTS:EUTLF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 58,600 shares, an increase of 23.9% from the June 15th total of 47,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 586.0 days.

Eutelsat Group Price Performance

OTCMKTS:EUTLF remained flat at $4.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. Eutelsat Group has a 1 year low of $3.73 and a 1 year high of $7.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.23.

Get Eutelsat Group alerts:

About Eutelsat Group

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Eutelsat Group, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of telecommunication satellites. It provides capacity for video services, fixed data, and government services; and capacity in connectivity applications, such as fixed broadband and mobile connectivity. The company offers its services under the Eutelsat brand directly and through distributors.

Receive News & Ratings for Eutelsat Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eutelsat Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.