Evercore ISI Lowers Macy’s (NYSE:M) Price Target to $17.00

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by research analysts at Evercore ISI from $22.00 to $17.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “in-line” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 0.77% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on M. StockNews.com began coverage on Macy’s in a report on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Macy’s from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Macy’s in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Macy’s from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Macy’s presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.10.

M stock traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $16.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,148,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,726,215. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.17. Macy’s has a 12-month low of $10.54 and a 12-month high of $22.10. The firm has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a PE ratio of 562.67 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 21st. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.82 billion. Macy’s had a return on equity of 21.40% and a net margin of 0.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Macy’s will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Macy’s news, EVP Danielle L. Kirgan sold 24,147 shares of Macy’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.96, for a total value of $457,827.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 348,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,598,080. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Macy’s news, EVP Danielle L. Kirgan sold 24,147 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.96, for a total value of $457,827.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 348,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,598,080. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Antony Spring sold 18,981 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.96, for a total value of $359,879.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 267,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,067,344.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,464 shares of company stock valued at $824,081 in the last quarter. 2.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Macy’s

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wedmont Private Capital increased its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 6.1% in the second quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 14,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 2.3% in the second quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 88,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,690,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Cumberland Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 0.9% in the second quarter. Cumberland Advisors Inc. now owns 117,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 7.7% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Macy’s during the first quarter worth about $1,043,000. 87.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Macy’s

Macy's, Inc, an omni-channel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications in the United States. The company sells a range of merchandise, such as apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands.

