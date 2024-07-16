Everest Group (NYSE:EG) Price Target Cut to $454.00

Everest Group (NYSE:EG – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $457.00 to $454.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Everest Group from $450.00 to $445.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Everest Group from $470.00 to $493.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Everest Group from $402.00 to $397.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Everest Group presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $437.40.

Shares of EG stock opened at $396.26 on Friday. Everest Group has a 12 month low of $343.36 and a 12 month high of $417.92. The stock has a market cap of $17.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $380.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $376.22.

Everest Group (NYSE:EG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $16.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.98 by $0.34. Everest Group had a net margin of 18.69% and a return on equity of 24.86%. The business had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $11.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Everest Group will post 61.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 29th were paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. This is a boost from Everest Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.75. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 29th. Everest Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.89%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Csenge Advisory Group lifted its position in Everest Group by 2.2% during the second quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 1,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Everest Group by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 2,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,183,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Everest Group by 36.9% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 115 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Everest Group by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 924 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Everest Group by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

Everest Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segment, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

