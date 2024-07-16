Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) Shares Bought by QRG Capital Management Inc.

QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Free Report) by 9.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,173 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,952 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $2,429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. grew its position in Exact Sciences by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 4,390 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Exact Sciences by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,516 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $588,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in Exact Sciences by 65.6% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 452 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in Exact Sciences by 30.9% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 848 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC grew its position in Exact Sciences by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 88.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Exact Sciences

In other Exact Sciences news, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 1,155 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.15, for a total value of $69,473.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,156,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,544,888.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,498 shares of company stock valued at $90,105. Corporate insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Exact Sciences Stock Performance

Shares of EXAS stock traded up $2.62 on Tuesday, hitting $49.67. 2,762,198 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,641,787. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The company has a market capitalization of $9.17 billion, a PE ratio of -35.64 and a beta of 1.22. Exact Sciences Co. has a 1-year low of $40.62 and a 1-year high of $100.77. The company’s fifty day moving average is $46.78 and its 200 day moving average is $58.11.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The medical research company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.50). The business had revenue of $637.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $624.95 million. Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 7.12% and a negative net margin of 9.48%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Exact Sciences Co. will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on EXAS shares. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Exact Sciences in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $80.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Exact Sciences in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Exact Sciences has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.80.

Exact Sciences Profile

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX Breast Recurrence Score Test; Oncotype DX Breast DCIS Score Test; Oncotype DX Colon Recurrence Score Test; OncoExTra Test for tumor profiling for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, relapsed, or recurrent cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

