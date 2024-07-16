Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Shares Acquired by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 501,891 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,708 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.09% of Fastenal worth $38,733,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Fastenal by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,928,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,510,000 after buying an additional 1,043,529 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Fastenal during the 4th quarter worth $405,513,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,800,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,931,000 after purchasing an additional 109,028 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Fastenal by 46.2% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 3,185,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,757,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006,402 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Fastenal by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,097,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,611,000 after purchasing an additional 60,490 shares during the last quarter. 81.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fastenal

In other Fastenal news, EVP James C. Jansen sold 11,428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.07, for a total transaction of $732,191.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,677,096.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Fastenal news, EVP James C. Jansen sold 11,428 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.07, for a total transaction of $732,191.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,677,096.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Hsenghung Sam Hsu bought 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $63.28 per share, for a total transaction of $31,640.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $221,480. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fastenal Stock Up 1.8 %

NASDAQ:FAST traded up $1.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $69.03. The company had a trading volume of 3,617,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,746,673. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.23, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.01. Fastenal has a 1 year low of $53.83 and a 1 year high of $79.04. The company has a current ratio of 4.83, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 12th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 33.74% and a net margin of 15.54%. Fastenal’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fastenal Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 26th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 26th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.61%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FAST has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $71.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Fastenal in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price (down previously from $85.00) on shares of Fastenal in a report on Monday. Loop Capital lowered their price target on Fastenal from $71.00 to $66.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, HSBC raised their price objective on Fastenal from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.67.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers that are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

