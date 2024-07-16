FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Stake Reduced by NorthRock Partners LLC

NorthRock Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 29.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 886 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 362 shares during the quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in FDX. Fortis Group Advisors LLC raised its stake in FedEx by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in FedEx in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 143.2% during the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 107 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of FedEx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new position in FedEx in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

FDX traded up $6.00 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $305.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,046,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,931,735. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $75.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.70, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $265.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $259.02. FedEx Co. has a 52-week low of $224.69 and a 52-week high of $305.59.

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 25th. The shipping service provider reported $5.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.34 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $22.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.04 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 4.94%. The company’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.94 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 20.94 earnings per share for the current year.

FedEx announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, March 21st that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the shipping service provider to repurchase up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th were given a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. This is a positive change from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 24th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.04%.

In other FedEx news, Director David P. Steiner sold 1,369 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.71, for a total transaction of $407,564.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,474,330.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 16,010 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.48, for a total transaction of $4,714,624.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 59,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,634,640.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David P. Steiner sold 1,369 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.71, for a total value of $407,564.99. Following the sale, the director now owns 35,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,474,330.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,565 shares of company stock worth $6,662,844. 8.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James dropped their target price on FedEx from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on FedEx from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. TD Cowen lifted their price target on FedEx from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on FedEx from $316.00 to $333.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on FedEx from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FedEx presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $314.00.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

