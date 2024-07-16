Fiduciary Family Office LLC Buys New Stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP)

Fiduciary Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. HBC Financial Services PLLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 31.4% during the fourth quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 8,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $927,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Iams Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Iams Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silverlake Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SPGP traded up $0.81 during trading on Monday, hitting $104.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 238,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 299,642. The company has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a PE ratio of 15.92 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.30. Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF has a fifty-two week low of $86.16 and a fifty-two week high of $107.06.

About Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (SPGP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 GARP index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 500 stocks selected by growth, quality and value traits, and weighted by growth. SPGP was launched on Jun 16, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

