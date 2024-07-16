Fiduciary Family Office LLC Buys Shares of 5,380 Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Fiduciary Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Modera Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Altria Group by 53.7% during the 3rd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 44,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,884,000 after purchasing an additional 15,651 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Altria Group by 46.9% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 381,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,030,000 after acquiring an additional 121,762 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Altria Group by 3.5% in the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Headinvest LLC acquired a new stake in Altria Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Altria Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $371,000. 57.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Monday, March 25th. StockNews.com raised Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Altria Group from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Argus upgraded Altria Group to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Altria Group from $36.10 to $36.50 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.10.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Altria Group news, VP Charles N. Whitaker sold 22,487 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.95, for a total transaction of $988,303.65. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 173,485 shares in the company, valued at $7,624,665.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Altria Group Stock Performance

NYSE:MO traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $47.72. 8,630,761 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,945,213. Altria Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.06 and a twelve month high of $48.06. The firm has a market cap of $81.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $45.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.13.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.15. The business had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.71 billion. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 222.80% and a net margin of 34.81%. Altria Group’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Altria Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.21%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.01%.

Altria Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.