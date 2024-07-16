Financial Analysis: Chesapeake Financial Shares (OTCMKTS:CPKF) versus Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS)

Chesapeake Financial Shares (OTCMKTS:CPKF – Get Free Report) and Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Chesapeake Financial Shares and Webster Financial’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chesapeake Financial Shares $82.72 million 0.97 $10.12 million $1.95 8.72 Webster Financial $3.94 billion 2.08 $867.84 million $4.88 9.81

Webster Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Chesapeake Financial Shares. Chesapeake Financial Shares is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Webster Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Chesapeake Financial Shares pays an annual dividend of $0.62 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.6%. Webster Financial pays an annual dividend of $1.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. Chesapeake Financial Shares pays out 31.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Webster Financial pays out 32.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Chesapeake Financial Shares is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

3.7% of Chesapeake Financial Shares shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 85.6% of Webster Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 39.5% of Chesapeake Financial Shares shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.9% of Webster Financial shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Chesapeake Financial Shares and Webster Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chesapeake Financial Shares 10.68% 9.72% 0.64% Webster Financial 21.09% 12.55% 1.38%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Chesapeake Financial Shares and Webster Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Chesapeake Financial Shares 0 0 0 0 N/A Webster Financial 0 2 11 0 2.85

Webster Financial has a consensus target price of $55.50, indicating a potential upside of 15.94%. Given Webster Financial’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Webster Financial is more favorable than Chesapeake Financial Shares.

Risk and Volatility

Chesapeake Financial Shares has a beta of 0.5, suggesting that its stock price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Webster Financial has a beta of 1.3, suggesting that its stock price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Webster Financial beats Chesapeake Financial Shares on 12 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Chesapeake Financial Shares

Chesapeake Financial Shares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Chesapeake Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company accepts interest and noninterest checking, savings, and money market accounts; and variable-rate and fixed-term money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also offers mortgage, and single-family residential and residential construction loans; commercial loans, which include owner-occupied commercial development, retail, builders/contractors, medical, service and professional, hospitality, nonprofits, marine industry, and agricultural and seafood loans; and consumer and other loans. In addition, the company provides merchant processing, accounts receivable financing, wealth management and trust, and mortgage banking services, as well as cash management services. The company was founded in 1900 and is based in Kilmarnock, Virginia.

About Webster Financial

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of financial products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Consumer Banking. The Commercial Banking segment offers commercial real estate and equipment financing, business banking, asset-based lending, and commercial services; public sector finance; mortgage warehouse financing; sponsor and specialty financing services; credit, deposit, and cash flow management services; and wealth management solutions to business owners and operators, including trust, asset management, financial planning, insurance, retirement, and investment products, as well as treasury management services comprising derivative, treasury, accounts payable, accounts receivable, and trade products and services. This segment also provides commercial services, such as accounts receivable factoring and trade financing, payroll funding, and business process outsourcing. The HSA Bank segment offers health savings accounts, health reimbursement arrangements, flexible spending accounts, and commuter benefit services that are distributed directly to employers and individual consumers, as well as through national and regional insurance carriers, benefit consultants, and financial advisors. The Consumer Banking segment provides consumer deposit and fee-based services, residential mortgages, home equity lines, secured and unsecured loans, and credit cards to consumers; and small business banking products, such as credit, deposit, and cash flow management products to businesses and professional service firms. The company offers online and mobile banking services. Webster Financial Corporation was founded in 1935 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

