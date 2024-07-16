Financial Analysis: Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) vs. Consensus Cloud Solutions (NASDAQ:CCSI)

Consensus Cloud Solutions (NASDAQ:CCSI – Get Free Report) and Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, earnings and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Consensus Cloud Solutions and Smartsheet’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Consensus Cloud Solutions 24.55% -49.60% 13.98% Smartsheet -8.35% -12.06% -5.62%

Volatility and Risk

Consensus Cloud Solutions has a beta of 1.34, indicating that its share price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Smartsheet has a beta of 0.74, indicating that its share price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Earnings & Valuation

93.9% of Consensus Cloud Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.0% of Smartsheet shares are held by institutional investors. 2.5% of Consensus Cloud Solutions shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.5% of Smartsheet shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Consensus Cloud Solutions and Smartsheet’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Consensus Cloud Solutions $362.56 million 0.94 $77.29 million $4.53 3.92 Smartsheet $1.00 billion 6.14 -$104.63 million ($0.62) -71.73

Consensus Cloud Solutions has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Smartsheet. Smartsheet is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Consensus Cloud Solutions, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Consensus Cloud Solutions and Smartsheet, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Consensus Cloud Solutions 1 1 2 0 2.25 Smartsheet 1 3 13 0 2.71

Consensus Cloud Solutions currently has a consensus target price of $21.33, suggesting a potential upside of 20.19%. Smartsheet has a consensus target price of $52.00, suggesting a potential upside of 16.93%. Given Consensus Cloud Solutions’ higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Consensus Cloud Solutions is more favorable than Smartsheet.

Summary

Consensus Cloud Solutions beats Smartsheet on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Consensus Cloud Solutions

Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides information delivery services with a software-as-a-service platform worldwide. The company offers eFax Corporate, a digital cloud-fax technology; Unite, a single platform that allows the user to choose between various protocols to send and receive healthcare information and can integrate into an existing electronic health record system or stand-alone if no EHR is present. It also offers jsign, an electronic and digital signature solution; Conductor, an interface engine and interoperability platform that provides integration technology; Clarity that transforms unstructured documents into structured actionable data; and eFax, an online faxing solution, as well as other products under the MyFax, MetroFax, Sfax, and SRfax brands. In addition, the company provides ECFax, an Corporate eFax. It serves healthcare, government, financial services, law, and education sectors. Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc. was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

About Smartsheet

Smartsheet, Inc. engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D. Creason and Brent R. Frei in June 2005 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

