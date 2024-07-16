Financial Comparison: IM Cannabis (NASDAQ:IMCC) vs. MariMed (OTCMKTS:MRMD)

IM Cannabis (NASDAQ:IMCC – Get Free Report) and MariMed (OTCMKTS:MRMD – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, valuation, dividends and earnings.

Volatility and Risk

IM Cannabis has a beta of 0.46, indicating that its stock price is 54% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MariMed has a beta of 2.8, indicating that its stock price is 180% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

7.7% of IM Cannabis shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of MariMed shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.9% of IM Cannabis shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 20.6% of MariMed shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score IM Cannabis 0 0 0 0 N/A MariMed 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares IM Cannabis and MariMed’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IM Cannabis $36.15 million 0.17 -$7.04 million ($4.80) -0.58 MariMed $148.60 million 0.42 -$16.03 million ($0.04) -4.08

IM Cannabis has higher earnings, but lower revenue than MariMed. MariMed is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than IM Cannabis, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares IM Cannabis and MariMed’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IM Cannabis -28.03% -75.51% -24.18% MariMed -10.97% -2.75% -1.06%

Summary

MariMed beats IM Cannabis on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About IM Cannabis

IM Cannabis Corp. engages in breeding, growing, and supply of medical cannabis products in Israel and Germany. It offers cannabis flowers and strain-specific cannabis extracts under the IMC brand; and dried flower, pre-rolls, minis, and full spectrum extracts offerings under the WAGNERS and BLKMKT brands. The company serves medical patients. IM Cannabis Corp. is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

About MariMed

MariMed Inc. engages in cultivation, production, and dispensing of medicinal and recreational cannabis in the United States and internationally. The company sells flowers and concentrates under the Nature's Heritage brand; and soft and chewy baked goods and a hot chocolate mix under Bubby's Baked brand; and drink mix under Vibations brand. It also offers chewable cannabis-infused mint tablet under the brand Kalm Fusion; and flower, vapes, and edibles under InHouse brand. In addition, the company provides supplement, nutrient-infused fruit chews under Betty's Eddies brand and ice creams under Emack & Bolio's brand. The company licenses its brands. MariMed Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is based in Norwood, Massachusetts.

