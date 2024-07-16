Financial Survey: Fundamental Global (NASDAQ:FGF) & AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS)

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS – Get Free Report) and Fundamental Global (NASDAQ:FGF – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares AXIS Capital and Fundamental Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get AXIS Capital alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AXIS Capital 10.34% 19.11% 2.95% Fundamental Global -6.73% -7.08% -2.48%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

93.4% of AXIS Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.1% of Fundamental Global shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of AXIS Capital shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 62.7% of Fundamental Global shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AXIS Capital $5.64 billion 1.07 $376.29 million $6.54 10.89 Fundamental Global $26.84 million 1.01 $3.85 million ($0.18) -5.33

This table compares AXIS Capital and Fundamental Global’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

AXIS Capital has higher revenue and earnings than Fundamental Global. Fundamental Global is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than AXIS Capital, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for AXIS Capital and Fundamental Global, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AXIS Capital 2 0 3 0 2.20 Fundamental Global 0 0 0 0 N/A

AXIS Capital currently has a consensus price target of $71.83, suggesting a potential upside of 0.89%. Given AXIS Capital’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe AXIS Capital is more favorable than Fundamental Global.

Volatility and Risk

AXIS Capital has a beta of 0.9, suggesting that its share price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fundamental Global has a beta of 0.56, suggesting that its share price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

AXIS Capital beats Fundamental Global on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AXIS Capital

(Get Free Report)

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products in Bermuda, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers professional insurance products that cover directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions, employment practices, fiduciary, crime, professional indemnity, medical malpractice, and other financial insurance related coverages for commercial enterprises, financial institutions, not-for-profit organizations, and other professional service providers; and property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, property in transit, onshore renewable energy installations, and physical damage and business interruption following an act of terrorism. This segment also provides marine and aviation insurance services for offshore energy, renewable offshore energy, cargo, liability, including kidnap and ransom, fine art, specie, and hull war, hull and liability, and specific war coverage for passenger airlines, cargo operations, general aviation operations, airports, aviation authorities, security firms, and product manufacturers; personal accident, travel insurance, specialty health products for employer and affinity groups, and pet insurance products; and liability, cyber, and credit and political risk insurance services. The Reinsurance segment offers agriculture, marine and aviation, catastrophe, accidental and health, credit and surety, motor, professional, travel, life, engineering, property, and liability reinsurance products. AXIS Capital Holdings Limited was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.

About Fundamental Global

(Get Free Report)

Fundamental Global Inc. engages in reinsurance, merchant banking, and asset management business. The company offers initial public offering services. It also offers specialty property and casualty reinsurance services. In addition, the company provides investment advisory services. The company was formerly known as Ballantyne Strong, Inc. and changed its name to FG Group Holdings Inc. in December 2022. Fundamental Global Inc. was founded in 1932 and is based in Mooresville, North Carolina.

Receive News & Ratings for AXIS Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AXIS Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.