First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the five analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $30.40.

Several research firms have issued reports on FIBK. StockNews.com upgraded First Interstate BancSystem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. TheStreet lowered shares of First Interstate BancSystem from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of First Interstate BancSystem in a report on Monday, June 24th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on First Interstate BancSystem from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on First Interstate BancSystem from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th.

NASDAQ FIBK opened at $29.94 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. First Interstate BancSystem has a 12-month low of $20.81 and a 12-month high of $32.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.00 and its 200-day moving average is $27.06. The company has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of 11.93 and a beta of 0.82.

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $242.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $236.80 million. First Interstate BancSystem had a net margin of 17.76% and a return on equity of 8.51%. Equities research analysts anticipate that First Interstate BancSystem will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 6th were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.28%. First Interstate BancSystem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.90%.

In related news, Director Jonathan R. Scott sold 29,499 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.29, for a total value of $746,029.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,021,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,837,857.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other First Interstate BancSystem news, major shareholder Julie A. Scott sold 209,831 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.29, for a total transaction of $5,306,625.99. Following the sale, the insider now owns 879,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,251,887.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan R. Scott sold 29,499 shares of First Interstate BancSystem stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.29, for a total value of $746,029.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,021,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,837,857.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIBK. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,180,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $282,303,000 after buying an additional 533,293 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in First Interstate BancSystem by 36.2% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,453,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $167,704,000 after purchasing an additional 1,449,219 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in First Interstate BancSystem by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,590,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $110,418,000 after purchasing an additional 620,682 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,970,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,350,000 after purchasing an additional 142,069 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,224,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,476,000 after purchasing an additional 87,039 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. It offers various traditional depository products, including checking, savings, and time deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

