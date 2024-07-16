First United Co. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 (NASDAQ:FUNC)

First United Co. (NASDAQ:FUNC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 20th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 18th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share by the bank on Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 18th.

First United has raised its dividend payment by an average of 14.5% per year over the last three years. First United has a dividend payout ratio of 25.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect First United to earn $3.15 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.4%.

First United Price Performance

NASDAQ FUNC opened at $22.43 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. First United has a 1-year low of $15.01 and a 1-year high of $24.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.81.

First United ( NASDAQ:FUNC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $18.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.75 million. First United had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 13.82%. On average, equities analysts predict that First United will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of First United from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th.

First United Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First United Bank & Trust that provides various retail and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals. It offers various deposit products, which includes checking, savings, money market deposit, and regular and individual retirement accounts (IRAs), as well as certificates of deposit.

